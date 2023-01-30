Small, widened blood vessels on the skin known as telangiectasias – more widely known as spider veins – are usually harmless but can be associated with several diseases and require surgical intervention. A Turkish firm has developed an innovative method to treat the condition, without requiring any scalpel action.

Thermoblock, developed and produced at Invamed's R&D laboratories, treats the condition within minutes without pain or suffering.

Telangiectasias can occur in any part of the body, and it is mostly observed on the face and legs, usually, in light-skinned or thin-skinned people, the company said.

"As environmental factors can cause capillary formation; genetic predisposition, long exposure to the sun, obesity, pregnancy, hormonal changes, and some circulatory disorders or systemic diseases can also trigger it," it stated.

"In some cases, telangiectasia, which is too small to be seen with the naked eye, may spread on the skin like a spider web in the future if it is not treated early," it added.

Thermoblock is a method based on the destruction of capillaries by applying heat, generated by radiofrequency, directly to the vessel wall. During the process, veins are burned over the skin using very thin needles; and since the heat generated is applied directly to the vein, it makes it impossible for these veins to become visible again.

Although it varies depending on the prevalence of capillaries, Thermoblock sessions are completed within minutes and patients can continue their daily lives actively after the procedure, it added.

Unlike laser, with the Thermoblock radiofrequency method, the treated veins disappear instantly and in one go, and are cured permanently.