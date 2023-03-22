One should maintain their weight through Ramadan without gaining or losing weight, and dieticians warn those fasting should pay attention to their diet during this blessed month.

Dietician Melek Atabey, who works at the Ministry of Health General Directorate of Public Health, emphasized that a balanced diet is of greater importance in this period, as she recommended a healthy diet special for Ramadan.

Atabey stated that suhur – the meal before dawn – is a must. This year, there will be about 15 hours of fasting between suhur and iftar – the dinner that breaks the fast.

"To maintain an adequate and balanced diet, the suhur meal should not be skipped. Not getting up for suhur or just drinking water and going to bed causes blood sugar to drop earlier, to start the day unprepared, and to be sluggish and reluctant during the day. At least two main meals should be made with snacks to prepare for fasting," Atabey told Sabah.

"On the suhur plate, there may be products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, eggs, whole-grain bread, raw vegetables and fruits, or a meal consisting of soup, olive oil dishes, yogurt and salad can be preferred. To delay the feeling of hunger during the day, it is appropriate to consume fibrous complex carbohydrate sources such as dry beans, chickpeas, lentils, bulgur pilaf," she suggested.

"Avoid fatty, salty, heavy meals and pastries. On the other hand, an iftar plate can contain soup, water, dried apricots, olives, salad, yogurt and olive oil meals."

Atabey noted that a 15-minute break should be taken after breaking the fast with olives, dates and water, and starting the meal with soup and salad. "If possible, rest for 15 minutes afterward. Then, a meaty vegetable dish or a meat dish that is not greasy and heavy and a vegetable dish with a little olive oil, salad or cold cuts ... or a small portion of rice or pasta can be consumed."

Atabey said that desserts with milk should be preferred. "Dessert preference should be made in favor of rice pudding, güllaç, pudding or fruit desserts and compotes." Aside from desserts, dried fruits, nuts, milk, or yogurt can be consumed between iftar and sahur.

The total amount of liquid one should consume daily is 2.5 or 3 liters. "Water should be the primary choice in meeting the fluid requirement. In addition, ayran, freshly squeezed fruit and vegetable juices, plain soda should be consumed frequently," Atabey said.

Atabey also recommended short-distance walks, one or two hours after iftar. "Gaining and losing weight in Ramadan is also harmful. Therefore, heavy foods such as fried foods should not be consumed as well."