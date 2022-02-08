If you're planning to get pregnant or are in your first trimester, then you should know why it's so important to folic acid tablets daily.

Studies show this can significantly reduce the risk of birth defects known as neural tube defects, which mean a child's spinal cord or brain is unable to develop normally.

Many foods already contain some folic acid, such as table salt, dairy products or breakfast cereals, and you'll see that listed in the packaging.

However, the experts say that while you're trying to get pregnant and during the first three months of pregnancy, it's best to take folic acid in tablet form.

The recommended dose is 400 micrograms a day, say medics at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Germany's Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR).

If you're concerned about any possible side effects, scientists say the current recommended daily dose of folic acid is harmless will not have any adverse impact on your health.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) states that you can take up to 1,000 micrograms of folic acid daily, with the risk of undesirable side effects only increasing above this level.

Pregnant women also need more folic acid during the other two trimesters as well as while breastfeeding, doctors say.

At this point, you don't necessarily have to take supplements, and you can also pay attention to eating more foods enriched with folic acid.

Folate, also known as vitamin B9 and folacin, is one of the B vitamins. Folic acid does not occur naturally in food but is produced synthetically.

Leafy vegetables like spinach and lettuce, tomatoes, legumes, nuts, oranges and wholemeal products, as well as potatoes, liver and eggs are rich in folate.

Usually, eating sufficient quantities of these will ensure you already have enough folate, meaning you only need to pay extra attention to taking additional folic acid before and during pregnancy.