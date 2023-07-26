The myth of premenopausal women experiencing less instances of heart diseases compared to men is unsubstantiated, experts say, meanwhile they warn that stroke, heart failure and loss of life after a heart attack occur much more commonly in women.

"While women have a lower risk of living with cardiovascular events, it is known that there are higher rates of loss of life after sudden developing heart disease," said Çiğdem Koca, a cardiologist at Yeditepe University Hospitals.

"When investigating the causes of this, it was found that there were differences between the two sexes in the (case) to cardiovascular diseases. First, women were found to have less access to treatments such as angiography, open heart surgery, and heart batteries. Especially in women under 55 years of age, the use of angiography and stent in cases of heart attack is less frequent than in other patients, which leads to more adverse events and loss of life in the monitoring of these patient," she said.

However, Koca said that this alone was not enough to explain the different rates between genders, as was seen in the newly published research.

"Even after receiving angiography and stent treatment for each age group, regardless of the sick gender, differences were observed between women and men. Even if all other risk factors were considered and appropriate interventions were taken for heart attacks, the risk of short- and long-term stroke, heart failure, or loss of life in women increased by two to three times (compared to) that in men."

Research suggests women should be careful about eating, exercising, and avoiding harmful habits such as smoking to preserve their heart health. Women who have high blood pressure or diabetes during pregnancy have an increased risk of heart and vascular diseases in the long run.

Polycystic over syndrome and early menopause – especially under the age of 40 – also make women prone to heart disease. Close monitoring of women with these diagnoses from a cardiological point of view ensures that early precautions can be taken with regard to the possibility of a heart attack.

Increasing awareness of women's heart health and not passing on regular cardiological checks is of great importance in order to prevent adverse outcomes, experts say.