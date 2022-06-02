Experts say that long-term hoarseness may indicate important health problems such as bleeding, mass or tumor on the vocal cord that can require surgery, and if hoarseness persists for three to four weeks people should definitely consult an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist.

Professor Ozan Bağış Özgürsoy, president of the Laryngology Association, who came to northern Turkey's Karabük for the 12th National Laryngology Congress, said that laryngology comes from the English word larynx – the hollow tube that connects the throat to the rest of the respiratory system – and is a branch of otolaryngology related to voice, swallowing and speech disorders.

Özgürsoy explained that the voice is one of the most important instruments of a person.

"There were people who had problems with their voice during the COVID-19 period. They immediately rushed to otolaryngologists in panic. Sound is very valuable, our communication tool, it is almost our signature. Therefore, if there is hoarseness for more than three to four weeks, both during the COVID-19 period and when we are not sick, we need to take this seriously."

Özgürsoy emphasized that prolonged hoarseness can indicate important health problems.

"It may indicate diseases that require surgery, bleeding on the vocal cord, masses and tumors. If these diseases are diagnosed early, treatment is easy and possible. If it is delayed, patients need heavy and long treatment. If there is no response to treatment because it is delayed, it can lead to permanent voice loss or even death due to cancer," he said.

"We want a person who had hoarseness for three to four weeks to apply to an otolaryngologist who is an expert in his field and has laryngology experience."

Özgürsoy stated that the voice should be appreciated.

"We need to stay away from factors that distort the voice such as cigarettes and reflux, as well as drink plenty of water, keep our throat and pharynx moist, and take good care of our voice and the organs that make up our voice."

Özgürsoy emphasized that the most important way to protect the voice is to stay away from external factors such as dust, smoke and cigarettes.

"It is important to be protected from throat reflux related to stomach acid and to treat if there is a problem. The most important thing is not to shout. This is the mistake that everyone from age 7 to 70 makes. We need to use our voice in a calm tone without shouting. You can think of it like a guitar. If you are rude to the string of the guitar. If you act harshly on your vocal cord by shouting too much, you may damage it too."