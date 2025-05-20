The Erzurum Provincial Health Directorate has declared May as "Skin Cancer Awareness Month" and emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about skin cancer and early diagnosis, especially before the summer, when sun exposure increases.

In the statement, it was highlighted that the skin is the body's largest organ, which serves to protect the body from the external environment. Its primary role is to safeguard the body from harmful environmental factors. Skin cancer occurs due to the abnormal multiplication of skin cells. Not every change in the skin signals cancer, but if any suspicious changes are noticed, it is recommended to consult a doctor without delay.

Risk factors

The statement emphasized that the most significant environmental factor increasing the risk of skin cancer is sunlight, particularly ultraviolet (UV) rays, which can damage skin cells and lead to cancer development. Being unprotected during peak sunlight hours, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., significantly raises the risk. Other contributing factors include environmental pollution and exposure to harmful chemicals, both of which can also increase the likelihood of skin cancer. Research has shown a link between air pollution and skin cancer, as pollution can damage skin cells and cause oxidative stress, creating a potential environment for cancer development.

Climate and geographical conditions also play a role in the risk of skin cancer. Contributing factors include prolonged and intense sun exposure, using tanning beds, working outdoors for extended periods, severe sunburns experienced in childhood, a family history of skin cancer, having fair skin that freckles easily and using medications that suppress the immune system.

Although skin cancer typically occurs in areas exposed to the sun, it can also develop in areas that are not regularly exposed. Early diagnosis and treatment significantly improve the chances of avoiding severe deformities or even death from skin cancer. Therefore, regular skin checks and consulting a doctor about risk levels are essential.

Prevention tips

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent skin cancer completely, the statement emphasized that individuals can reduce their risks by adopting certain protective measures, including:

Use safe sun protection methods when outdoors.

Wear protective clothing, such as shirts and hats.

Apply sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF).

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes and the surrounding area from UV rays.

Avoid harmful chemicals.

Regularly check your skin and learn what is "normal" for your skin. While there is no definitive method for early skin cancer detection, knowing your skin is crucial. Tracking the appearance of moles, spots, freckles and other marks over time is helpful. Conducting a self-exam once a month ensures that any changes are noticed early.