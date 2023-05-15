It is possible to quit smoking using acupuncture, known as a complementary medical practice currently used in addition to traditional treatment methods, doctors say.

The acupuncture method, developed in China over 4,500 years ago, is simply as its name suggests, with the words "acus" meaning needle and "punctio" meaning prick.

Dr. Cengiz Işbilen, from the Department of Anesthesiology and Reanimation of Medical Point Gaziantep Hospital, stated that very thin steel needles were inserted into the skin of the patient at many points in the treatment and that the needles were believed to balance the energy flow called "qi" that passes through channels called meridians in the body.

Işbilen noted that this allows the body to release natural chemicals to fight diseases.

"These chemicals are serotonin and endorphins. These are substances that provide a positive mood in the brain and are effective against pain. After acupuncture treatment, the individual feels energetic and comfortable," Işbilen said.

"After detailed examination, appropriate point combinations are determined according to the disease or ailment detected. Acupuncture points are found at depths ranging from 2 millimeters to 4 centimeters. The needles used in acupuncture treatment are sterile, disposable and are as thick as human hair. The needles are inserted into the skin to varying depths depending on the point and the disease," he said.

Stating that the needles were kept inside the skin for 20 to 60 minutes, Işbilen said that acupuncture needles were not felt when placed in the area of pain because they were gently inserted. Noting that when a needle reaches the desired depth, slight pain, tingling and warmth can be felt, Işbilen stated that most of the time the feeling of pain or discomfort lasts only a few seconds.

Işbilen stated that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), acupuncture can be used for a total of 40 diseases.

"The main diseases that can have positive results in acupuncture treatment are lower back, neck and knee pain, calcification, fibromyalgia, rheumatic complaints, migraine and tension-type headaches, smoking cessation, weight loss, nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy, chronic respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma," he explained.

Işbilen emphasized that acupuncture can only be applied in Türkiye by certified doctors and in centers licensed by the Ministry of Health.