Regular consumption of red fruits may help protect against cancer, according to Dietitian Hande Selin Ok, who said clinical studies have produced encouraging findings.

Among the indispensable flavors of summer, red fruits stand out not only for their refreshing qualities but also for their health benefits. Fruits such as watermelon, pomegranate, strawberries, cherries, red plums and blueberries, which are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and bioactive compounds, are believed to help protect against many diseases when consumed regularly and in moderation.

Hande Selin Ok, a dietitian at Acıbadem Kent Hospital, said the powerful antioxidants found in red fruits support the immune system. She noted that clinical studies suggest regular consumption may help reduce the risk of cancer, adding that these fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet.

Ok also emphasized that red fruits offer significant benefits for cardiovascular health, stating that these seasonal fruits should be included in a balanced diet, especially during the summer months.

Boosting immunity

According to Ok, the vitamin C content of red fruits strengthens the immune system and helps the body fight infections.

"The most important antioxidants found in red fruits are anthocyanins and lycopene. These compounds protect the body against free radicals, helping prevent cellular damage," she said.

Although recommended intake varies from person to person, Ok said consuming two to three servings of red fruits daily is advisable.

"There are clinical studies showing that regular consumption of red fruits may help prevent cancer," she added.

Ok highlighted the positive effects of red fruits on heart and vascular health.

“Resveratrol found in pomegranates and red grapes, along with ellagic acid found in strawberries, helps protect cardiovascular health, prevents hardening of the arteries and regulates blood pressure,” she said.

She also pointed to studies indicating that regular consumption of red fruits may help lower LDL, or "bad," cholesterol.

Meanwhile, the anti-inflammatory compounds found in cherries and raspberries may help protect against joint disorders and gout, she added.

‘High amounts of sugar’

Ok stressed that people with diabetes should pay attention to portion control when consuming red fruits.

"For people without diabetes, the fructose naturally found in fruit is generally not a concern when consumed in moderation," she said. "However, people with diabetes should consume red fruits carefully. High-glycemic fruits such as watermelon should be eaten in balanced portions alongside healthy fats and protein sources."

Emphasizing that red fruits should not be excluded from the diet during the summer, Ok said: "Summer is the season when red fruits are most abundant. During this time, these fruits, which are among nature's most powerful sources of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, should not be left out of the diet.”

However, because of the high amount of sugar they contain, Ok reminded that portion control is essential.