Experts state that a large portion of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through early diagnosis and healthy lifestyle habits and that risk factors should be identified early and necessary precautions should be taken.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health on the occasion of “Heart Health Week,” heart and vascular diseases are among the major health problems that directly affect individuals’ life expectancy, daily activities and overall quality of life.

In particular, risk factors that appear from an early age can negatively affect heart health and pave the way for serious diseases in later years. Cardiovascular diseases not only affect physical health but also have multifaceted consequences by influencing individuals’ psychological state, social participation and productivity. Therefore, protecting heart health, early diagnosis and adopting healthy lifestyle habits are of great importance.

To provide effective and accessible health care services, the ministry has expanded diagnostic and treatment options through 100 adult cardiac centers and 15 pediatric cardiac centers operating within public hospitals. Thanks to these centers, citizens can access health care services related to cardiovascular diseases more quickly and easily.

The strong infrastructure in the field of heart health both supports early diagnosis processes and facilitates access to advanced treatment methods. Thus, the aim is to reduce risks related to heart diseases across society and improve the quality of life.

In order to provide effective and accessible health care services, human resources and infrastructure capacity continue to be strengthened across the country. Within this framework, public hospitals employ 1,598 cardiovascular surgeons and 3,547 cardiology specialists who play an active role in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, 144 pediatric cardiovascular surgeons and 391 pediatric cardiology specialists working in public hospitals provide qualified health care services for pediatric patients.

Early diagnosis is vital

Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through early diagnosis and proper lifestyle habits. Therefore, regular health check-ups should not be neglected, and it is of great importance to identify risk factors early and take necessary precautions.

Protecting heart health not only extends life expectancy but also improves quality of life. In this respect, the fight against cardiovascular diseases plays a critical role in protecting public health.

Healthy habits protect heart

Healthy lifestyle habits are very important in protecting cardiovascular health. For this reason, it is necessary to maintain a balanced and healthy diet, limit salt and saturated fat intake, engage in regular physical activity, avoid tobacco and tobacco products, manage stress, ensure adequate sleep patterns and have regular health check-ups.

Adopting these habits from an early age significantly reduces future risks and contributes to a healthier and higher-quality life.

Free lifestyle counseling services offered within Healthy Life Centers provide guidance to individuals in the process of acquiring healthy habits.