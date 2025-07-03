The rise in temperature and humidity during summer leads to dangerous cases of heatstroke.

Specialists emphasize that hot weather poses severe threats to the elderly and people with chronic illnesses. Without timely precautions, these conditions can result in fatal outcomes. Devrim Deniz, an internal medicine specialist, explains that heatstroke – also known as sunstroke or hyperthermia – is a medical emergency.

“If untreated, it can be life-threatening. As summer approaches, our emergency departments begin to see more cases related to heat and humidity,” Deniz says.

Normally, the human body regulates its temperature through a process called thermal regulation, controlled by a center in the hypothalamus region of the brain. The skin, blood vessels and sweat glands work together to maintain this balance. However, excessive heat and humidity disrupt this mechanism, leading to systemic dysfunction. Symptoms such as rising body temperature, fluctuating consciousness, dizziness and confusion may occur. The pulse may speed up, breathing can become shallow and irregular, and nausea, cramps and vomiting may develop. Muscle twitching and cramps are also common in patients suffering from heatstroke.

Vulnerable groups

Deniz highlights several risk factors contributing to heatstroke. “The elderly population is growing, and with age, the thermoregulation center's function declines. Similarly, in children and infants, this mechanism is not fully developed, making them more susceptible. Patients with chronic illnesses such as kidney or heart disease, or those using certain antidepressants or psychiatric medications, also face impaired regulation, increasing their risk of heatstroke.”

To prevent heat-related illnesses, individuals should monitor weather conditions closely and plan activities accordingly. “It is crucial to avoid hot and humid environments as much as possible, opting instead for cooler or milder areas. Hydration is essential, as reduced fluid intake can further impair the body's regulatory functions,” Deniz advises. Taking these precautions can help avoid many heat-related emergencies.

Heatstroke emergency steps

In case of encountering a heatstroke victim, Deniz recommends immediate action: “Remove the person from the hot, humid environment and move them to a cooler place. Applying ice packs or cold compresses and encouraging a cool shower can help. Since fluid and electrolyte loss occurs, if the person is conscious, they can be given electrolyte-rich drinks like soda or balanced homemade solutions.”

If symptoms worsen or consciousness fluctuates, urgent medical attention is critical. “Patients should be taken to emergency services promptly and left to professionals for care. At the hospital, after assessing the patient’s history and conducting necessary blood tests, we provide targeted treatment based on their complaints.”

Deniz also stresses the importance of preventive care for diabetic patients, recommending that they avoid going outside during hot weather, maintain adequate hydration and follow a healthy diet to reduce heat-related risks.