Robots are surely the future, they might even be the present. We are not yet in the "I, Robot" phase of the artificial revolution, but there are many aspects of the modern world that have been made easier due to the use of robotic equipment.

Case in point: In a hospital in Turkey's Bursa more than 100 patients have been treated thanks to a robotic surgery for knee and hip replacement that has been helping doctors for 1 1/2 years with millimetric accuracy.

Before the surgery, doctors pass on the necessary information about the patient's operation to the robot. The use of robots in surgery eliminates possible errors along with additional costs.

More than 100 orthopedic patients have been treated so far.

Doctors examine a screen during a robotic surgery, in Bursa, Turkey, Feb. 21, 2022. (AA Photo)

Professor Ömer Faruk Bilgen, a member of the High Advisory Board of the Turkish Health Tourism Development Council and the chairperson of the board of the private Medicabil Hospital, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that robotic surgery, which was previously used in different surgical branches, has also been used in the field of orthopedics in recent years.

Bilgen stated that this method is used extensively in orthopedic surgery around the world. "In Turkey, robotic surgery is performed in five (medical) centers, including our hospital."

Bilgen emphasized that robotic surgery had the technological capacity to ensure error-free operation as he mentioned the advantages of the system.

"This robot eliminates human error and provides the opportunity to place a prosthesis that the patient can use for 30 to 35 years. (Today,) we can use robotic prosthetic surgery in the hip and knee joint."

It removes the doubt whether the surgery was successful or not, he said.

Bilgen stated that robotic surgery, which allows patients to be discharged early, also provides a very comfortable painless post-operation period without soft tissue trauma.

"Our patient's bone structure is examined with computed tomography. Before the operation, we prepare as if the surgery is being performed in a 3D virtual environment. After loading the information on the robot, there is no question of (going off the script). During the surgery, in the case of an unusual situation, the surgeon performing the operation can take control of the robot. This creates a safe environment for us."

Bilgen stated that the robot in question also contributed significantly to the country's economy.

Bilgen explained that the method reduces the revision rate by preventing mistakes during the surgery and eliminates the possibility of a need for a second operation. "The cost is up to six to seven times higher in revision surgery. We recommend robotic surgery to prevent this. Our patients and the country's economy benefits from its use."

Bilgen added that thanks to the robot, the surgeries of many patients from Turkey and abroad went smoothly and they are leading a comfortable life.