Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency on Saturday said it has developed a drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

The agency said its drug was based on mefloquine, which is used to prevent or treat malaria.

The drug will allegedly provide effective treatment for COVID-19 patients with varying severity.

The agency said it was developing an effective and safe scheme for the prevention of coronavirus on the basis of mefloquine.

The treatment was developed taking Chinese and French experience into account, it added.

COVID-19 treatment, for now, focuses on relieving symptoms such as breathing assistance.

Companies around the world are racing to develop vaccines. A few have launched early safety testing in humans, but experts say it could take a year or more to develop and test a vaccine.