Have you ever had a small, annoying sore in your mouth? It’s not fun – a little spot with a white or yellow center and a red border. They can be a pain, making eating, drinking, talking and brushing your teeth a bit of a hassle.

They’re mouth ulcers, also known as aphthous ulcers or canker sores and typically occur on the inner cheeks, inner lips, base of your gums or roof of your mouth. They can also appear on your tongue.

Thankfully, “mouth ulcers generally clear up by themselves within seven to 10 days,” says Dr. Christoph Benz, president of the German Dental Association (BZÄK).

At least this is the case with minor ones, the most common type, which have a diameter of 2 to 3 millimeters – and rarely as large as 10 millimeters. They heal without scarring.

Major mouth ulcers, on the other hand, can have a diameter of 3 centimeters and are extremely painful. They take several weeks to heal and often leave scarring.

A third type, herpetiform mouth sores (not caused by herpes virus infection), are uncommon. Pinpoint in size, they occur throughout the mouth in clusters of up to 100 and heal within seven to 10 days without scarring.

What causes mouth ulcers?

The exact causes haven’t yet been conclusively determined, according to Benz. “Under discussion as possible triggers are injuries to the oral mucosa from toothbrushes or a vitamin deficiency, for instance,” he says, adding that allergic reactions or stress could cause them, too.

Mouth ulcers are made more likely by pressure marks from dentures or braces and also fillings with sharp edges, notes Dr Ursula Sellerberg, deputy spokesperson for the Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists (ABDA).

They’re more common in girls and women than boys or men and younger people than older ones. “The reasons for this are also unclear as yet,” Benz says.

What to do if you have a mouth ulcer?

First of all, you can try to reduce inflammation with a mouthwash, for example, one containing highly dosed camomile extract. Mouthwashes with alcoholic camomile extracts, as well as a camomile infusion (10 grams of camomile flowers steeped in 100 milliliters of boiled water), are anti-inflammatory, says Sellerberg.

She says they hardly alleviate the burning sensation or pain, though, and “normal camomile tea is dosed too low to have any real effect.”

What does help, however, are gels, pastes, ointments, sprays or tablets that are available in pharmacies. Before you apply a gel, paste or ointment, dab the mouth ulcer dry with a cotton bud, as, “This will prolong the time the medication remains on the mucosa,” Sellerberg recommends.

Painkilling medications are best taken before meals so that the pain while chewing is tolerable.

All other medications should be used after eating and toothbrushing. “You shouldn’t drink anything for 30 minutes afterward,” says Sellerberg; otherwise, the medication will be washed away and have little effect.

If symptoms are severe, a corticosteroid preparation can help. Before using it for the first time, you should consult a doctor.

When should you see a doctor?

If your self-care measures bring no improvement within 14 days, it’s time to see a dentist. Seeing a doctor is also advisable if you get mouth ulcers more than three times a year.

You should also see a GP, dermatologist or ENT physician if aphthous ulcers appear elsewhere on your body, which is possible, or if your symptoms include fever, swollen lymph glands or gastrointestinal problems, for example, which can be symptoms of certain illnesses.

“It could be a condition that affects the digestive system, such as Crohn’s or coeliac disease,” Benz says. Or perhaps your body has too few white blood cells. It’s also conceivable that leukemia or an infectious disease such as HIV/AIDS is behind mouth ulcers.

Taking certain medications, such as corticosteroids, can cause them , too, as can deficiencies of vitamin B12 or iron, for instance.

Can you prevent mouth ulcers?

“This is difficult since the causes aren’t quite clear,” says Benz.

What nevertheless helps, says Sellerberg, is to “reduce stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle – with a balanced diet, plenty of exercise, no nicotine, little alcohol and sufficient sleep.”

If necessary, you should also get ill-fitting dentures or braces fixed. And proper oral hygiene is always important, of course.