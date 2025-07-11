With the rapid rise of social media and its influence on every aspect of our lives, perceptions of beauty have significantly changed.

Many, especially young girls, now strive to look like the filtered versions of themselves they see online, even attempting to undergo aesthetic procedures before turning 18. Experts warn that cosmetic interventions should be reserved for genuine needs and conducted responsibly.

Aesthetic, Plastic and Reconstructive surgery specialist Ilke Karagöz emphasizes that aesthetic surgeries should only be performed after the age of 18 and when the individual’s body is suitable.

Karagöz has observed a growing trend fueled by the widespread use of social media filters. She explains that these filters have led to an increase in the number of people dissatisfied with their bodies, prompting more individuals to seek consultations with plastic surgeons. However, she emphasizes that when patients come in, the process is much more than just agreeing to their requests.

“We carefully evaluate whether the desired procedure is truly suitable for the patient’s body, whether they fully understand the risks and expected outcomes and if their physical condition allows for surgery,” Karagöz said.

She is clear that surgery is never performed simply because someone wants it.

“Every operation must have a valid medical or psychological indication. We don’t proceed if the patient’s expectations are unrealistic. Planning and thoughtful consideration are essential to ensure the best results,” she added.

Karagöz also points to the worrying trend of aesthetic concerns appearing in younger age groups, influenced by social media and peer bullying. She strongly recommends that any medical aesthetic procedures be delayed until after the age of 18.

“We frequently see high school students asking for nose jobs, but we always advise them to wait until they reach adulthood,” she explained.

Sometimes, young patients arrive accompanied by their parents, who reveal that their child no longer wants to attend school because of these aesthetic worries. In such cases, Karagöz and her team prioritize psychological support over surgery.

“Our role is to guide these young individuals towards the right help – psychological counseling first, aesthetic intervention only after 18,” she concluded.