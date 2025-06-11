As the summer sun shines brighter and temperatures rise, many of us eagerly embrace outdoor activities and longer days. However, the warmer months also bring an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, especially if we neglect our body's most basic need: hydration. Associate professor Veysel Kıdır, an Internal Medicine and Nephrology Specialist, underscores the critical importance of maintaining our fluid balance to stay healthy and vibrant throughout the summer.

Foundation of health: Water

Did you know that approximately 60% of your body is composed of water? This remarkable fact highlights just how fundamental water is to every bodily function. Kıdır emphasizes that in the summer, when we lose more fluids through sweating and evaporation, actively replenishing this loss isn't just beneficial – it's essential. Without adequate hydration, our organs can't function optimally and we become more susceptible to the adverse effects of heat.

Heatstroke, dehydration

One of the most serious consequences of insufficient water consumption is heatstroke, a life-threatening emergency. Kıdır warns that prolonged exposure to the sun, coupled with inadequate fluid intake, can cause your body temperature to dangerously escalate. Symptoms such as severe headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion, low blood pressure and decreased sweating are all red flags. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, immediate action is crucial. Move to a cool place, remove any restrictive clothing and gently moisten the body with water. If the person is conscious, offer fluids; if unconscious, do not give water and seek medical attention without delay.

Who needs extra attention?

While everyone needs to prioritize hydration, certain groups are more vulnerable to fluid loss. Kıdır advises that older adults, heart patients, diabetics, individuals with hypertension or kidney failure and children need to be particularly mindful of their fluid intake.

"These individuals need to pay more attention to adequate fluid intake," Kıdır explains. "An adult should consume an average of 2 to 2.5 liters of fluid per day. This amount may vary depending on the individual's weight, physical activity and ambient temperature. It is particularly important to individualize fluid requirements in heart and kidney patients. This amount may need to be increased during the summer months."

When it comes to quenching your thirst and hydrating your body, water reigns supreme. While watery fruits can contribute to your fluid needs, Kıdır stresses that they cannot fully replace the pure benefits of water. And here's a crucial tip: resist the urge to reach for tea, coffee, sugary drinks or carbonated beverages to hydrate. On the contrary, these drinks can actually increase fluid loss due to their diuretic effect, counteracting your hydration efforts.

Simple guidelines

So, how much water do you really need? Kıdır suggests a general guideline of 35 cc per kilogram of body weight. However, during hot weather, with increased losses from sweating and evaporation, it's wise to exceed this amount. Listen to your body, drink regularly throughout the day and don't wait until you feel thirsty – by then, you're already on your way to dehydration.