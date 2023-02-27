We always hear that consuming too much salt is bad for your health, yet too little salt might be harmful as well, particularly for patients with heart failure, according to a new study.

According to the research published on Healthday, which cross-analyzed nine different studies, it has been determined that the consumption of salt below 2.3 grams (0.08 ounces) per day did not benefit the health of the person and actually increased the risk of death.

"Our findings have shown that limiting the sodium diet to less than the recommended amount has an adverse effect in the fight against heart failure," said Dr. Anirudh Palicherla, whose findings will be presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology on March 5.

"The limitation of sodium to help heart failure is still a preferred method, but the amount of the restriction has been opened to discussion. This research shows that instead of excessive limitation of sodium, it should be focused on creating a level of safe sodium consumption."

The nine studies analyzed in the research include the evaluation of different sodium levels of approximately 3,500 people with heart failure, as well as data on death and hospitalization rates.