Wearing swimsuits, toques and cozy wool mittens, a spirited group of Canadian women joyfully immersed themselves into the frigid waters of Lake Ontario at sunrise on Wednesday.

Amid cheers, they embraced the winter spectacle, relishing the amber tones of the rising sun and the brisk wind, all while the rest of Toronto bundled up in winter coats and scarves. Despite the bone-chilling minus 24 degrees Celsius (minus 11.2 degrees Fahrenheit) temperature, accentuated by the icy wind, this daring group of approximately 20 women enthusiastically took the icy plunge.

The swimmers gathered early in the morning with thermoses in their hands before stripping off their winter coats and running into the approaching waves.

"This is pushing the limits," Anna Clarey, one of the swimmers, said before stepping into the water.

"With the wind chill, it is about minus 25 degrees Celsius ... this is one of the most challenging days, but it will be great," said Clarey, who spent about five minutes in the water.

She is not alone in braving the frigid conditions. Many Toronto residents regularly dip into ice-cold waters, seeking health benefits.

Cold plunges have become increasingly popular in Canada and are believed to have health benefits by some advocates, including reduced inflammation, enhanced blood circulation and elevated levels of dopamine and endorphins, leading to increased joy and energy throughout the day.

While these benefits have not been scientifically established, organizations like the American Heart Association have warned about potential health risks from the activity.

Martina Marek said she has embraced cold exposure for eight years after witnessing the impact of Alzheimer's on a friend named Bernie. She plunged alone for the first three years before forming a group of over 60 individuals.

"I learned about all the health benefits it's going to give me," Marek said.

Toronto is getting its first brush of winter in January as the temperature drops below minus 10 degrees Celsius, following an unusually warm Christmas with no snow.

When they emerged onto the icy shore of the lake after the dip, the women celebrated briefly before dashing into the warmth.

"It shoots my dopamine levels high, my endorphins high, and all day, I'm just full of energy," Marek added.