A Turkish health care company has developed a treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a disease that can lead to life-threatening complications.

The MANTIS Thrombectomy System has been developed by INVAMED-RD Global, which continues to increase its investments and research and development studies for the advancement of health technologies, and stands out as an effective method primarily preferred by experts in the interventional treatment of acute DVT, it said in a statement.

Acute DVT usually occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in your body, usually in your legs, causing severe pain, tension and swelling.

A pulmonary embolism, which is one of the complications of acute deep vein thrombosis, occurs when a part of the clot breaks off and travels to the lungs and can become life-threatening if not treated early.

One out of every three untreated pulmonary embolisms result in death, and 10% of these deaths occur before the diagnosis is made within the first hour of the onset of symptoms, it added.

Post-thrombosis syndrome occurs in approximately one-third of patients with acute DVT who are not treated effectively.

While the MANTIS technology reduces the risk of endothelial damage with its active tip specially designed to dissolve the thrombus, it effectively softens the thrombus adhering to the wall while disintegrating it with strong rotational movement in the vessel and removing the blockage.

The thrombolytic and contrast agent infusion provided by MANTIS through the three-way internal side port and the distal side allows the thrombus to be dissolved by mixing with the drug, thus allowing a rapid result with high efficiency.

MANTIS significantly reduces the dose of thrombolytic therapy and prevents the occurrence of post-thrombolytic syndrome.

MANTIS is also considered as a comfortable treatment option that allows the patient to recover faster, feel less pain while recovering and shorten their hospital stay.