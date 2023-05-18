Turkish medical firm Invamed has devised a non-surgical solution to brain aneurysms – which are caused by thinning artery walls or stenosis (narrowing) in the brain vessels – with an intracranial flow-diverting stent.

Developed in Invamed’s research and development laboratories and manufactured in its production campus, Stena, an intracranial current converter stent, is used to treat people with aneurysms caused by thinning artery walls or stenosis (narrowing) in their brain vessels.

Thanks to the flow-diverting stents with special structures used in the treatment of brain aneurysms, there is no need to fill the aneurysm with pieces of wire.

During the treatment, the blood flow into the aneurysm is directed to a different point in the vessel. This helps slow blood flow inside the aneurysm and stabilize it. Thus, the risk of rupture of the aneurysm can be prevented.

The stent is placed in the neck of the aneurysm, creating a barrier that prevents the aneurysm from growing and a potential rupture.

Stena has a structure and flexibility that provides the optimum course with its nitinol structure.

While some aneurysms do not cause any symptoms unless they are large enough to press on the surrounding tissues or the stenosis does not seriously impede blood flow, they can sometimes be discovered when they cause headaches or other complaints.

However, an aneurysm is always at risk of bursting, which can lead to serious life-threatening consequences such as stroke.