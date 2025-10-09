A Turkish high school student has broken new ground in medical technology with an app that could change the way surgeons approach hip replacement procedures.

Emre Göğüş, a 12th-grade student at V.K.V. Koç High School, created HipID, an artificial intelligence-powered mobile application that identifies hip implant brands and models from X-ray images in seconds. Available for free on the Apple App Store, it is the first and only tool of its kind for orthopedic surgeons.

Koç High School student Emre Göğüş

The rise in hip replacement surgeries worldwide and in Türkiye has led to a growing variety of implant types, making it difficult for surgeons to recognize which model is in a patient’s body. When the implant’s details are unknown, even stable parts often have to be removed and replaced, creating unnecessary risks and expenses.

Göğüş developed HipID after a year of focused research and testing. The app uses AI to analyze X-rays and determine implant type with 92% accuracy, based on prostheses commonly used across Türkiye and the world.

His innovation has drawn attention from the medical community – HipID will be featured at the 34th National Turkish Orthopedics and Traumatology Congress in November 2025.

By simplifying implant identification and enabling partial replacements, HipID promises to make surgeries safer, faster, and more cost-effective for both patients and healthcare systems.