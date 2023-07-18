Therapy can come in many forms, and animals are well-known for their positive effects and are deemed helpful in therapy sessions. A jockey club and therapy center in Izmir also thinks so, as they offer free therapeutic sessions to children with physical, mental and emotional disorders, using specially trained horses and a skilled team.

The therapeutic horseback riding sessions at Şirinyer Hippodrome – offered by the Türkiye Jockey Club Equine Therapy Center – contribute to developing and improving the quality of life for children with physical, intellectual, and emotional disorders.

Ayşe Akkuş, a physiotherapist at the center, explained that they work with 11 different horse breeds to serve individuals with psychiatric, cognitive, and physical impairments. Akkuş mentioned that among various animals used in therapy, such as cows, cats, dogs, goats and dolphins, horses provide the most emotionally resonant experiences for people and are highly adaptable to their needs.

"Children who cannot walk take their first steps with the help of horses, and nonverbal children often utter their first words, which are often related to horses or the names we give to them. We observe improvements in behavior issues and aggression after therapy sessions. These children start to live more independently in their daily lives. It is a therapy model tailored to each child's needs, and we make significant progress with them," Akkuş said, discussing the adaptation process for children.

Akkuş mentioned the center selects horses with unique characteristics, gentle temperaments, and a willingness to interact with people. The animals undergo training before being introduced to individuals with disabilities.

Emphasizing their efforts to instill a love for horses in children and adults, Akkuş stated: "Over approximately six years, we have provided services to 1,200 individuals with disabilities here. We have conducted around 17,000 therapeutic riding sessions. Our services extend not only to disabled children but also to the general public on race days. On these public days, we have introduced horses to approximately 30,000 children and adults."

Yeliz Temel, who brought her son Çınar to the center after being diagnosed with autism and experiencing difficulty walking, expressed how they have benefited from the services. She noted her son had made significant progress in walking, making their lives easier. "He couldn't use public transportation, and we feared crowds and trees. We couldn't leave the stroller behind. We have overcome all our fears. He left the stroller, and we didn't even realize it. I had always heard about equine therapy, and I'm glad I brought him here," Temel said.

Halime Karakaya, the mother of Muhammed Abdullah Taçyıldız, a nine-year-old diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, shared their five-year journey with equine therapy. She mentioned that her son's speech improved because he loves horses so much. She expressed the wish to attend therapy sessions at least twice a week.

Nursel Özay, the mother of Elif, a six-year-old with Down syndrome and a heart condition, has been attending the center for three years. Özay emphasized their satisfaction with the center's training.

"Her sitting and walking are more balanced, and her self-confidence has improved. She can pick herself up when she falls. Her perception has expanded beautifully, and learning has become easier. We love horses. I encourage all families to come. These training sessions are incredibly important."