In recent years, there has been a growing interest in aesthetic procedures worldwide. It is observed that individuals are knocking on doctors' doors with requests for various dental treatments. Given the surge in aesthetic dental requests, experts underscore the importance of getting these procedures done by qualified professionals.

In this regard, key insights were shared by the chief dentist, Zeynep Bulut and the deputy chief dentist, Arif Çilingir at Okmeydanı Oral and Dental Health Hospital. They highlighted a specific surge in requests for dental aesthetic procedures. This trend is particularly prominent among the younger demographic, driven largely by social media influence and the tendency to compare themselves with others.

The dental experts noted that patients often arrive with specific desires, like achieving a Hollywood Smile or chalk-white teeth. These aspirations underscore the importance of having such procedures done by skilled and experienced professionals. The emphasis is on ensuring quality and safety in these aesthetic enhancements, which have become increasingly popular.

"Unfortunately, we all see this aesthetic craze, especially on social media, where people have high aesthetic expectations due to constant comparisons with others. Unqualified individuals are offering these procedures to patients solely to make money. They are being done at very young ages, with a particularly high demand among our youth," Bulut explained.

"They want a 'Hollywood smile,' which means completely chalk-white teeth, and they prefer colors that we strongly discourage. They come to their doctors with photos from the internet, seeking to achieve a certain look," she said, highlighting that due to the anxiety triggered by social media and the tendency of people to compare themselves with others, there is a high demand for aesthetics."

Bulut further explained whether procedures are suitable for oral structures.

"These requests receive positive responses, but what matters here is the medical justification. Unless there is a medical reason, we should be cautious about or thoroughly examine purely aesthetic procedures. It can be purely aesthetic, but we should consider its side effects," Bulut added.

"Sometimes we encounter aesthetic procedures that are so extreme, we see them on television and around us. The dental work does not fit the person's face at all, alters their speech, and can cause a lot of difficulty in chewing. The intervention under the procedure can harm the teeth being worked on, and unfortunately, results can lead to infections and even extractions," she elaborated.

On the other hand, Çilingir said: "In recent years, our patients' expectations have greatly increased in terms of aesthetics. Laminate veneers and teeth whitening are entirely aesthetic procedures."

"These procedures must be performed by qualified individuals in hospitals or dental clinics because, unfortunately, such practices exist today. When hygiene standards are not adhered to, it can lead to various problems, including contagious diseases. It can also disrupt the patient's jaw structure and potentially result in irreversible consequences," she warned.

Speaking about teeth whitening, Çilingir said: "Teeth whitening is a procedure that is done session by session. When people think, 'Let's have one more session, one more session,' with the expectation that their teeth will become even whiter each time, we start to see the negative effects of the agents used for whitening."

"This can cause permanent damage to the teeth and, unfortunately, lead to unexpected results. Incorrectly performed treatment can have negative effects, and patients can experience problems such as limited mouth opening and joint issues," Çilingir said, adding that "it is crucial to be extremely careful in these cases. People can sometimes have demands that exceed our expertise, and it is essential to communicate with patients properly."

"The use of anesthesia for dental treatments has become quite popular nowadays, with many institutions offering these procedures. Some patients insist on having it done under general anesthesia, but they are a tiny minority. We perform this procedure when necessary, but our priority should always be to avoid it; insisting on anesthesia is not the right approach," the dental expert said.

"I strongly recommend against having such procedures done in underground or unregulated places for the sake of one's health," he concluded.