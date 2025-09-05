U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce that use of Kenvue's popular over-the-counter pain medication Tylenol in pregnant women is potentially linked to autism, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kennedy, in a report, will also suggest a medicine derived from folate called folinic acid can be used to treat symptoms of autism in some people, the WSJ reported.

Shares of Kenvue slumped more than 6% following the news. Tylenol, whose active ingredient is acetaminophen, is a widely used pain reliever, including by pregnant women

The report, expected this month from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which Kennedy heads, is likely to highlight low levels of folate, an important vitamin, and Tylenol taken during pregnancy, as well as other potential causes of autism, the report said.

Neither HHS nor Kenvue immediately responded to Reuters' request for comments.