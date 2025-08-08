Gülsün Hazan Bozbek, a dermatology specialist, emphasizes that it is not always appropriate to act solely on skincare advice obtained from artificial intelligence (AI). While AI technologies have become increasingly common in skin care and personal care, they do not always provide safe or accurate results. Especially in cases of skin problems requiring treatment, consulting a dermatology specialist is essential.

Practical information source

Bozbek notes that AI applications can serve as convenient sources of information about skin care. For example, users can quickly receive answers to questions like, "Which ingredients are good for combination skin?" or "Can retinol and vitamin C be used together?" However, she warns that these responses are based on general information. AI cannot assess an individual’s unique skin structure, history of skin conditions, allergies or ongoing treatments when providing recommendations.

Personalized skin care

Highlighting the significant role of individual differences in skin health, Bozbek explains that a product that benefits one person may cause irritation or allergic reactions in another. The skin is highly sensitive and unique to each individual. Therefore, following advice obtained online or from AI without professional evaluation is not advisable. Such information gains meaning and becomes safe only after being reviewed by a dermatology expert.

Use AI tools with caution

Bozbek does not suggest disregarding AI-supported tools entirely. They can be useful for comparing product ingredients, understanding which components suit specific skin types, learning about ingredient properties, or grasping general skin care concepts. However, these insights should not replace professional treatment protocols. For symptoms like rashes, spots, itching, or redness – which require medical assessment – visiting a dermatologist is mandatory.

Proper diagnosis is key

Finally, Bozbek reminds us that skin care is not just about aesthetics but a health matter. While we live in an age of rapid access to information, managing skin health through trial-and-error based on quick online searches or AI suggestions is risky. Sometimes, seemingly minor skin issues may indicate a serious underlying condition. Therefore, AI-derived information should only be used as a preliminary reference, with final decisions always made by a qualified healthcare professional.