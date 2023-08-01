A 39-year-old Russian vegan chef and social media influencer, Zhanna Samsonova, known online as Zhanna D'Art, has tragically passed away due to reported complications from her extreme diet. According to local newspaper Vechernyaya Kazan, she had been following a vegan diet for over a decade, but for the past four years, she limited her intake to only fruits, sunflower seeds, bean sprouts and juices, heavily promoting her love for raw foods on social media.

Samsonova reportedly died on July 21 in Malaysia, with early information suggesting a "cholera-like infection" as the cause of her death. Her mother, Vera Samsonova, revealed that her daughter was due to return home to her family on the same day but tragically didn't make it. While the official cause of death has not been confirmed, Vera believes that Zhanna's restrictive eating habits might have contributed to her demise, stating that they may have "exhausted" her body.

It is essential to approach this matter with empathy and understanding, respecting the privacy of Zhanna Samsonova's family and friends during this difficult time. While a vegan diet can be healthy when appropriately managed, extreme or unbalanced diets can have adverse effects on one's health. It serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking professional guidance and maintaining a well-rounded and nutritionally complete diet to support overall well-being.