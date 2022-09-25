As we leave the chirpy warm days behind, we should take care of our tired skin that has been worn out all summer and prepare it for the cold winter hours ahead. So, today I want to talk about how well we know our skin, and what these preparation stages are.

Our skin is not just a cover, it is an organ with different and diverse functions.

Its functions include protecting the tissues and organs under the skin, regulating temperature, vitamin D synthesis, detoxification, flexibility, permeability and aesthetic appearance.

The skin aging process differs for each individual, but according to scientists, cells proliferate until the age of 20 on average, and then changes in the skin begin.

Skin aging can be examined under two separate headings.

Chronological, or internal, aging is metabolic and hormonal aging is dependent on time.

Environmental or external, aging on the other hand, develops together with and on top of chronological aging.

It progresses rapidly unless the factors that cause wear and color irregularities and even wrinkles are prevented, caused by external factors – such as sunlight, air pollution, sudden heat or cold.

Regardless of age group and skin type, the most basic element that our skin needs is moisture.

The moisture lost by the skin should be replaced so that the skin can remain soft and smooth.

There are actually a few simple steps to having healthy and bright skin. First of all, in order to prevent aging from the inside, we should eat regularly and healthily, pay attention to the vitamins and minerals we take and keep the moisture level in balance with regular skin cleaning and the use of the right products.

So what are these vitamins and what do they do?

Let's answer this question with a short list.

Vitamin A increases the body's resistance and has an effect on visual function. It plays an important role in the skeletal and immune systems.

The vitamin B group includes:

B-1 regulates the metabolic events in the body; it is very important for the skin, muscle and nervous system.

B-2, which converts food into energy, is important for the circulatory system and prevents the development of some types of cancer.

B-3 is a type of vitamin that is very important for skin health and brain health, also plays a role in producing energy by burning carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

B-5 helps the production of lipids, or fats, neurotransmitters, nervous system elements, steroid hormones and hemoglobin.

B-6, which plays a role in the production of red blood cells, the immune system and serotonin.

B-7 is effective in the replication of DNA, it is necessary for hair and bone health.

B-9 reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and colon cancer.

B-12 can reduce the risk of heart disease by helping to lower homocysteine ​​levels. Vitamin B-12 has a role in the production of new cells and the breakdown of some fatty acids and amino acids. It protects nerve cells and promotes their normal growth. It is important in the formation of red blood cells and DNA.

Vitamin C increases the body's resistance to microbes and is an antioxidant. It reduces the risk of cancer and strengthens the immune system.

Vitamin D maintains blood, calcium and phosphorus levels in the body. It strengthens the bones.

Vitamin E has an important role on the heart, iron and nerve functions and is also a powerful antioxidant.

Vitamin K promotes blood clotting and bone development. It contributes to the prevention of osteoporosis.

These vitamins, which are necessary for the normal functioning of our body, growth, vitality and general health, are found in all natural foods. Since we cannot get all of them from food, nutritional supplements in capsule, tablet, liquid and powder forms are produced and are widely used today.

Let's come to how to prepare our skin for those cold days of winter.

For normal, oily, combination, young, mature or dry skin, our priority is to cleanse and moisturize the skin morning and evening. Contrary to popular belief, oily skin also needs moisture. First of all, you should learn your skin type from a specialist and do your daily care with the products recommended accordingly. Afterward, you should definitely use sunscreen in the summer and winter months and protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun.

You can use moisture masks or revitalizing masks according to your needs in weekly care, and you can get support from an expert for your monthly care.

Speaking of masks, let me share a few mask recipes that you can easily prepare.

Dry skin mask

1 tablespoon of grated apple

1 teaspoon of apricot oil

1 capsule of vitamin E

All is mixed and applied to the skin, left for half an hour and washed.

Normal skin mask

1 teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of chamomile juice

1 tablespoon of rice flour

All is mixed and applied to the skin, left for half an hour and rinsed.

Oily skin mask

1 tablespoon of carrot juice

1 teaspoon of clay

1 capsule of vitamin E or A

All is mixed and applied to the skin, left for half an hour and rinsed.

Combination skin mask

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of apricot oil

1 teaspoon avocado

All is mixed and applied to the skin, left for half an hour and cleaned.

Take care of yourself and your skin.