A woman arrived at a hospital in southern Türkiye's Osmaniye with complaints of vomiting and abdominal pain, but soon doctors discovered she actually had 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of hair in her stomach and small intestine.

After an examination, it was determined that masses were present in the stomach and small intestine of the 40-year-old woman, who applied to a private hospital in the city with complaints of prolonged vomiting and abdominal pain.

During the surgery, a total of three masses, weighing 2 kilograms in total, were removed from her stomach and small intestine.

Specialist Dr. Seçkin Akküçük, who performed the surgery, told reporters that they operated on the woman to remove the masses.

"At the moment, our patient's general condition is very good. Her vomiting has stopped. We are now in the recovery phase. In the literature, this is referred to as 'Rapunzel syndrome.' This is mostly seen in the stomach. It is rarely seen in the small intestines," Akküçük said.

"What made our patient interesting was that she had separate trichobezoars in both the stomach and the small intestine. Unfortunately, our patient had a habit of eating hair. We hope that she will receive the necessary support to overcome this habit from now on," he also added.