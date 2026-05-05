Asthma, a chronic respiratory disease affecting millions worldwide, can be effectively controlled with proper treatment and regular monitoring, a pulmonology specialist said.

Marking World Asthma Day – observed annually on the first Tuesday of May – chest diseases specialist Fulya Gürkan emphasized that early diagnosis and appropriate management can significantly improve patients’ quality of life.

Asthma is characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, Gürkan said. Common symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness and coughing that often worsens at night.

“These symptoms may ease from time to time, but if left uncontrolled, they can lead to serious attacks,” she said.

Key role of triggers

Gürkan highlighted that asthma is closely linked to individual triggers, which vary from person to person. Common triggers include pollen, dust mites, cigarette smoke, air pollution and respiratory infections.

“Each patient has different triggers. Therefore, a personalized management plan should be developed and patients must be educated accordingly,” she said. “With simple precautions, it is possible to significantly reduce the frequency of attacks.”

Medication Is essential

One of the most common mistakes in asthma treatment is inconsistent use of medication, Gürkan noted.

“Patients often tend to stop treatment when they feel better,” she said. “However, asthma is a condition that requires continuity. The correct and regular use of inhaler treatments is vital.”

Although asthma cannot be completely cured, it can be kept under control, Gürkan said, adding that regular medical follow-up and patient adherence are critical for successful treatment.

“With proper treatment, asthma patients can lead active, productive and high-quality lives,” she said. “The most important factors are being aware of the disease, taking symptoms seriously and not neglecting specialist care.”

Call for awareness

Gürkan also stressed the importance of raising public awareness about asthma.

“The goal of World Asthma Day is to increase awareness of the disease,” she said. “As a society, improving awareness, encouraging early diagnosis and increasing access to proper treatment play a critical role in reducing the burden of asthma.”