The sixth edition of the Golden Human Awards is preparing to announce its winners by bringing together the fields of art and health. Initially awarded solely under the title of the Golden Pen Awards in 2018, this year, the awards will embrace artists in separate formats alongside painters, health care professionals and writers.

In an era where people are increasingly drifting apart, the need for the unifying power of art has never been greater. One of the significant reasons for merging different art forms with health is the profound connection between health and art. The relationship between the body's health and the soul's health forms one of the cornerstones of human life.

In the awards given under the category of World Health Awards, the concept of health is considered as a prefix. Healthy thoughts, bodies, healthy minds and ideas inspire the pen, brush and lens. However, those who ensure health are not limited to doctors and nurses alone. Every individual who is part of the health care services gains value as a complement and integrator of others.