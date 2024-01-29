The powder produced by drying and grinding the leaves of Lawsonia inermis, a flowering plant, is called henna; the fresh leaves of the plant do not dye.

The word "Kına" in Turkish comes from the Arabic word "Hınna." This word, borrowed from Arabic and translated into Western languages, is expressed as "henna" in English. The historical journey of henna, known as "Mehandi" in India, "Khenna" in Egypt and "Al-khanna" in Arabia, dates back to ancient times.

To make powdered henna into a paste, it is mixed with water or another liquid, such as lime, before applying. Then, it is applied to areas like hands, nails, hair and beard without shaping or giving any special form. The henna applied takes a dark color; in other words, it adheres well after waiting a long time. After this waiting period, the hennaed area is washed and cleaned.

Henna, which gives a reddish color to the painted area, initially has an orange color in the painting process and later turns reddish-brown. It is not a permanent dye and fades over time from the skin; depending on the skin type and the quality of the henna, the duration varies.

For thousands of years, ceremonies related to henna have been held as a traditional and cultural heritage, each acquiring its own characteristics depending on geography and time.

Throughout history, it has been written that henna has been used in many skin diseases (eczema, burns, leprosy, fungus, etc.). The earliest known usage dates back to Ancient Egypt, where it is written that mummies' nails and bandages were dyed with henna. It has been widely used since ancient times, especially in South Asia and India.

The phrase "applying henna" is used to mean dyeing or applying henna. Individuals or communities have used henna as a symbol of dedication during significant transitional periods, wars, or universal situations such as birth/death. Applying henna is a ritual that has been practiced for thousands of years in many cultures and geographies.

Henna dye is reddish-brown in color, and is used mainly for dyeing skin and hair. (Getty Images Photo)

People have satisfied their adornment needs from ancient times to the present by using various coloring materials. Sometimes serving as decoration, sometimes as a form of expression, coloring has been among the elements that humanity has not given up for centuries.

In India, henna is used to adorn the hands and feet of the bride-to-be one day before the wedding and it is said that "these henna applied for brides disappear completely until the brides stop working."

In Iraq, it is believed that "henna brings good luck," while in Morocco, it is thought that "henna applied to the ankles of pregnant women protects them until childbirth."

It holds a significant place in Turkish traditions and cultural structure. The tradition of applying henna has become a prominent custom in Turkish culture for men going to the military, boys undergoing circumcision, sacrificial animals and girls becoming brides.

In our country, henna is applied for conscripts who will be leaving their hometowns so they do not hesitate to sacrifice themselves for their homeland if necessary. The aim is to strengthen the soldier's commitment to his duty with this applied henna.

Another stage where the tradition of applying henna is applied is circumcision. Henna is used to signify protecting boys undergoing circumcision and to indicate that these boys are starting their lives with a clean slate.

Another place where henna is used as a symbol of dedication is on sacrificial animals. Applying henna on sacrificial animals is a practice among the ancient Turks. The expression "applying henna" is used as a symbol of happiness. In a metaphorical sense, the phrase "applying henna" means "to rejoice excessively at someone's misfortune or a bad situation they have fallen into." Henna is frequently used in this sense in every region.

Henna powder is mixed with water to create a paste or dye. (Getty Images Photo)

The henna applied for brides is significant enough to lend its name to a night within the important stage of life, marriage. This night, called "henna night," can be organized not only for brides but also for grooms. Henna nights are commemorated with henna songs. However, it's not just henna songs that are sung on these nights; in some regions, the bride's henna is applied with henna hymns.

During the ceremonies held on the henna night, the bride's close relatives and friends attend. In some regions, the groom and his family send henna to the young girl's house the night before with special gifts, trays or snacks. In other regions, the henna and accessories prepared by the especially elderly women of the groom's house are blessed with special laments and songs before being sent to the girl's house.

Today, in urban life, these characteristics are not practiced extensively, but the groom or his family provides the henna. The prepared henna tray is delivered to the young girl's house with a group of women from the groom's house, including women from the groom's house and the groom himself.

The bride wears a special and elegant traditional dress on the henna night. Until the moment when the bride's henna will be applied, conversations are held and food is eaten. In Anatolia, elderly women make this night emotional with songs and laments, and the bride is expected to cry. However, this night is more focused on enjoyment in today's urban life. Songs are sung and dancing takes place.

Just before the henna ceremony, the young girl who will become the bride wears a traditional outfit called "bindallı." This outfit and the red veil and henna tray are synonymous with the bride's henna. Whether modern or traditional, it is observed that young girls wear bindallı in all bride-henna ceremonies. Usually made of velvet or high-quality fabric, this garment is enriched with embroideries and decorations.

In Anatolia, bindallı is generally used in shades of red, orange, or colors close to orange, symbolizing the bride's arrival and the applying Henna ceremony begins this way. The bride sits on a chair placed in the middle of the area where the henna night will be held, and her head is covered with a red veil made of tulle or fabric. This is an important traditional image, symbolizing both the sealing with henna and the representation of feminine power, similar to the consecration and dedication in the henna tradition.

After the young girl who will be the bride sits in place of honor, accompanied by songs or laments, henna is brought in a silver or copper ornate container. The bride's friends and relatives each hold a candle and gather around the bride, singing songs and tunes related to henna. The fact that women usually sing these melodies and laments within the bride's henna is also significant.

Then, a woman close to the bride or groom with a long and happy marriage applies the henna to the bride's palm and in some regions, it's said that the bride doesn't open her hand during this process. The groom or his family places a gold coin in the bride's palm; thus, the henna-application ceremony is completed. After the henna is applied, a clay pot filled with gold or candy is broken in some regions. Splitting the pot with the wish for abundance, prosperity, and happiness in the new nest is one of the oldest henna customs practiced in all regions of our country.

The henna night is usually organized for the bride. A similar henna night is also organized for the groom or takes place on the same night.

For Turks and Muslims, marriage is very sacred, and there are various special days and traditional rituals until the wedding, not just the henna night. Although there are differences depending on settlement areas, the main wish is for the bride and groom's marriage to last forever and for them to be happy.