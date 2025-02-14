The restoration of 200-year-old carpets, important relics of Ottoman palace culture, has begun, the National Palaces Administration of Türkiye announced Friday.

The National Palaces Carpet Restoration Workshop, located at the Yıldız Chalet complex in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, is restoring two valuable carpets from Beylerbeyi and Yıldız palaces with a team of experts.

Sadi Öztürk, a carpet repair master with nearly 17 years at the National Palaces Administration, said the workshop employs an eight-member team tasked with restoring carpets from the palaces, pavilions and mansions under the institution’s care.

The historic carpets, worn by time, heat, humidity and exposure while being openly displayed, are being restored using specialized techniques.

“Every step of the restoration, from initial documentation to completion, is recorded and reviewed to ensure historical accuracy,” Öztürk said.

He noted that the process requires great patience but added, “As the patterns and colors come to life, the satisfaction of the work keeps us motivated.”

The restoration begins with detailed photography and documentation, followed by washing and assessing areas in need of repair. The team then selects threads to match the carpet's original texture and colors, which are dyed in vats before the restoration begins.

Öztürk explained that each carpet consists of three main components: the warp, forming the base; the weft, providing structural connections; and the knots, which create the pattern and color.

“We first complete the warp, then the weft, and finally, we weave the knots using a crochet needle to replicate the original texture,” he said.

Öztürk stressed the importance of the work, noting that seeing the restored pieces on display is one of the most rewarding aspects. “When we visit the exhibitions, we can proudly say, ‘Yes, I restored that carpet,’” he said.

The Beylerbeyi Palace carpet, a 20-square-meter (215-square-foot) Hereke carpet woven in the 19th century with the Turkish knot technique, features a cream-colored base with broad borders and rose motifs. A bouquet of green, red and pink flowers intertwined with blue ribbons adorns the center. During restoration, the carpet’s fringe chains were reinforced, broken weft and warp threads repaired, and moth-damaged areas restored. The team also rewove missing water channels and reinforced the edges. The final step involves leveling and pressing the carpet.

The second piece, a 29-square-meter Iranian carpet from Yıldız Palace, was also woven in the 19th century using the Persian knot technique. Its navy-blue base is decorated with floral and branch motifs on a white background, while its borders feature red and cream-colored patterns. The restoration will be complete once fringes are attached to both sides.

The restoration of both carpets has been ongoing for six months. One is nearing completion, while the restoration of the Iranian Horasan carpet, which sustained significant moth damage, is still in progress.