A team of Turkish scientists and archaeologists discovered the remains of a 2,500-year-old Aphrodite Temple in the Urla-Çeşme peninsula in Turkey's west.

After screening an area of 1,600 square meters that covers parts of Urla, Çeşme and Seferihisar districts of Izmir, 35 pre-historic era human settlements, including 16 from the late Neolithic period, were uncovered.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Elif Koparal from Mimar Sinan University, who is leading the excavations, said a significant social and economic network was discovered.

"During our screening of the surface, we detected the Aphrodite Temple from 6th century B.C. Aphrodite, a common cult back then. It is a fascinating and impressive discovery," Koparal added.

Aphrodite is an ancient Greek goddess associated with love, beauty, pleasure, passion and procreation.

She also remarked that the first traces of the temple were discovered back in 2016 and were announced to the world in a journal.

Drawing attention to the threat posed by illegal treasure hunters and urbanization of historical sites, Koparal said her team cooperated with the locals to protect the archaeological treasures.