Five theatrical mask reliefs have been discovered during excavations in the theater area of Kastabala, an ancient city in Osmaniye, southern Türkiye.

With the latest finds, the total number of masks discovered this year has risen to 36.

The ongoing excavations in the 2,700-year-old ancient settlement currently focus on the theater area, believed to have been built in the A.D. first century during the Roman Empire. The theater had a seating capacity of approximately 5,000 people.

The excavation team, led by Faris Demir, an archaeologist at Osmaniye Korkut Ata University, recently uncovered five additional mask reliefs, one of which depicts an elderly philosopher.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Demir said that similar discoveries had been made in previous years.

"We unearthed masks in Kastabala in previous seasons as well. These depicted tragedy and comedy plays,” he said. "We have also brought to light numerous architectural elements belonging to the stage building. These finds will make it possible to restore the structure.”

Regarding the newly unearthed pieces, Demir highlighted the significance of the philosopher mask relief.

"The most important of the new discoveries is a carving of an elderly thinker,” he said. "This indicates that the theater served not only as a performance venue but also as a cultural center where philosophical and literary discussions were held.”

Demir added that the masks bear traces of both Eastern and Western cultural traditions.

"With this year’s finds, the number of masks discovered has risen to 36,” he said. "By the end of this project, we will be able to restore the stage building and hand it down to future generations.”