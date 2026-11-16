Perched high above the southern edge of Kabul’s old city, the imposing fortress of Bala Hissar has endured centuries of invasions, uprisings and conflict that scarred Afghanistan and left the citadel crumbling.

Now, an extensive, years-long project by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, or AKTC, is painstakingly conserving Bala Hissar. The aim is to turn the site into a public archaeological park, complete with landscaped gardens, restaurants and a museum.

Despite decades of neglect and war, archaeological treasures gradually unearthed within the walls of the strategic fortress in the Afghan capital are revealing more than two millennia of the country’s tumultuous history.

The excavations are uncovering an astonishing wealth of finds, from evidence of ancient human habitation to the remains of a Buddhist monastery and the luxurious baths of a Mughal palace.

"We never thought we would find so much,” said archaeologist Babak Rafiei-Alavi, standing at one of Bala Hissar’s excavation sites as workers with trowels painstakingly sifted through the earth. "It’s like a submarine coming out of the ocean.”

Work in five separate trenches at the site has unearthed ancient coins, fragments of Buddhist statues, glazed Islamic ceramics, oil lamps, countless pieces of pottery and the remains of palaces, monasteries and dwellings.

"In some parts we were expecting something. But not this,” Rafiei-Alavi said of the discovery of remnants of a Mughal palace, complete with murals, a thronelike structure and a star-shaped pool carved into the rock at the top of the hill.

The location of Bala Hissar, which means High Fort in Dari, is key to its significance. Cascading down a prominent outcrop of the Kuh-e-Sher Darwaza mountain ridge, the fortress occupies a commanding position above the old city that helped it protect access routes to Kabul.

Bala Hissar was also an important religious settlement and political center of power along a crucial trade route connecting the Indian subcontinent to Central Asia and beyond. It was "part of a string of pearls of these types of cultural and human settlements,” Aga Khan Cultural Services Project Manager Mustafa Nouri said.

Through the ages, the site has served as a fortress, palace complex, arsenal, administrative center, prison and military garrison.

"Bala Hissar embodies every stage of Afghan history until the American presence and the post-American presence,” Nouri said.

Only traces remain of its royal palaces and Buddhist monasteries. But an enduring characteristic has been the site’s use as a strategic defensive location, from the first century B.C. to the Mughal Empire, Anglo-Afghan wars, Soviet invasion, civil war and the U.S.-led coalition. Part of the site’s lower areas are still used by the Afghan military.

"Effectively, whoever controlled Bala Hissar controlled Kabul, and controlled the region,” Nouri explained.

While Bala Hissar suffered repeated destruction and rebuilding through the centuries, the heaviest blow came when British troops avenged the 1879 killing of British envoy Sir Louis Cavagnari and his entourage inside Bala Hissar by destroying much of the complex.

Today, the sprawling site still bears the scars of years of neglect and Afghanistan's repeated conflicts.

Parts of its defensive walls have crumbled. The hulk of a rusting Soviet tank, one of several still within the walls, sits on the slope leading to the highest point of the fortress. At the foot of the hill, destroyed and decaying Soviet military hardware lies tangled in a rusty heap. Nearby, large-caliber weapons abandoned after the U.S. withdrawal in 2021 stand in neat rows, now property of Afghanistan’s military.

Part of the site within the walls was leveled off in 2008 by U.S. forces who "destroyed many archaeological layers,” Rafiei-Alavi said.

Planning for the AKTC’s ambitious conservation project began in 2017, with work starting the following year. Initial surveying and documentation, including ground-penetrating radar and 3D laser scans, were followed by emergency stabilization to prevent further collapse of the historic fortifications.

Using locally sourced rock, parts of the defensive walls are being rebuilt. In keeping with international norms of conservation and restoration, new segments are deliberately distinguishable, slightly recessed or protruding from the original construction, Nouri explained.

Metal reinforcements now hold together one of the exterior towers, which had split open and was in danger of crumbling.

The main objective is to turn Bala Hissar into an archaeological public park.

The extensive site and ambition of the project, which includes a training program for Afghan archaeology students, is a "long-term commitment... in terms of decades, due to the fact that it’s not only conservation work, but it’s also quite rich in archaeology,” Nouri explained.

One of the archaeological trenches is already 11 meters (36 feet) deep, with more to be uncovered.

"Everywhere in Bala Hissar, when you dig, you find something, because it’s been inhabited for more than 2,000 years,” Rafiei-Alavi said.