Archaeological work in the ancient port town of Andriake, part of the historic city of Myra in Antalya’s Demre district in southern Türkiye, is progressing under the "Legacy for the Future Project." The project aims to complete the visitor route and preserve structures through conservation efforts at the port's center.

Excavations in Myra, one of Lycia's most important cities from the Classical period through the Roman and Christian eras, have been ongoing since 2009. The city is famous for its rock-cut tombs, acropolis structures, an 11,000-seat Roman-era theater, baths and the Byzantine-era St. Nicholas Church.

Andriake, the port district of Myra, was one of the most vibrant ports of the ancient Mediterranean, known for its strategic importance and grandeur. Significant discoveries have been made at the port, which is now home to the Museum of Lycian Civilizations, housed in a granary, along with structures such as an agora, baths, churches, a synagogue and the Tiberius Square monuments.

Professor Nevzat Çevik, head of the Myra-Andriake excavations and a faculty member at Akdeniz University, noted that the current work marks the 15th year of continuous excavation. "We are focusing on completing the customs area at the port. We want to ensure no structure within the visitor route remains unexcavated, unrestored or unprotected," said Çevik.

"We've been excavating the customs area in front of the agora for the past seven months. Our project at the port center is expected to be completed within four to five years, showcasing a complete picture of port urbanism," he added.

Additionally, plans are underway to rehabilitate the swampy coastal area and transform it into a walking path with a wooden bridge, enhancing the visitor experience and recreating the atmosphere of the bustling second-century Roman port.

Çevik highlighted that the excavations have led to significant discoveries, many of which have been shared with the public by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

He also mentioned an upcoming project to complete the excavation and restoration of the region’s largest and best-preserved theater in Myra, which seats 11,000 people. "We plan to raise the stage building using original materials found during the excavation. Once complete, the restoration will be a crowning achievement for the area," he said.