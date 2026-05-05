A rare Roman-era mosaic bearing the Ancient Greek word for "luxury" has been uncovered in northern Türkiye, stunning archaeologists with its resemblance to the famed Gypsy Girl Mosaic and offering new insight into the region’s past.

Rescue excavations are underway in Tokat’s Zile district after looters uncovered a remarkable mosaic in the garden of a vineyard house, prompting experts to intervene and preserve the find.

Aerial view of the area where excavations are being carried out in Tokat, May 5, 2026. (DHA Photo)

The mosaic, dating to the second century A.D., features the Ancient Greek inscription "ΤΡΥΦΗ" (Tryphe), meaning "luxury" or "abundance." Archaeologists say it once decorated the floor of an important Roman-era social structure, reflecting a refined and affluent lifestyle.

Roman-era mosaic bearing the Ancient Greek word for "luxury" "ΤΡΥΦΗ" (Tryphe) unearthed in Tokat, May 5, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Experts have drawn attention to the artwork’s high level of craftsmanship, noting similarities with the iconic Gypsy Girl mosaic displayed at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in southeastern Türkiye. The newly uncovered piece combines intricate geometric patterns with detailed human figures, created using advanced Roman techniques such as opus vermiculatum and opus tessellatum.

Dr. Alper Yılmaz of Ondokuz Mayıs University said the female figure in the mosaic represents a personification of prosperity and luxury, suggesting the structure it adorned was designed to convey wealth and status.

Excavations carried out in Tokat, May 5, 2026. (DHA Photo)

The discovery also highlights the historical importance of Zile, widely known as the site where Julius Caesar declared his famous phrase "Veni, vidi, vici" after a decisive victory in 47 B.C.

Experts believe that once fully excavated, restored and displayed, the mosaic could significantly boost tourism in the region. Tokat, already rich in archaeological heritage from multiple historical periods, may gain renewed prominence as a destination for cultural tourism.