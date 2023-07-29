The remnants of an ancient Roman ship containing hundreds of artifacts, including well-preserved terracotta jars, have been discovered in Italy, authorities said Friday.

The ship – believed to have sunk more than 2,000 years ago – was found on the bottom off the coast of Civitavecchia, a port city just northwest of Rome.

The discovery was announced by the Carabinieri Art Squad, a division of the police in charge of protecting Italy’s cultural heritage. Officials described it as “an important example of the sinking of a Roman ship which faced the perils of the sea in an attempt to reach the coast and bears witness to the ancient maritime trade routes,” according to The Guardian.

The vessel dated back to the first or second century B.C. and was filled with hundreds of amphorae, a type of terracotta jar, the -based newspaper La Repubblica reported.

The shipwreck was located by the Art Squad and divers from the National Superintendency for Underwater Cultural Heritage.

Experts used a remotely operated vehicle system that included a patrol boat, a sonar and a depth sounder.

The amphorae were placed on the bottom of the ship, which is estimated to measure around 65 feet long.

It’s not yet clear what the containers were used for, authorities said.