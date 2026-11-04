Tourism professionals in Türkiye's southern provinces of Antalya and Burdur will receive training on the region's archaeological treasures and share their knowledge with visitors to help expand cultural tourism beyond the country's traditional beach holiday offerings.

A new cultural heritage initiative aims to bring the ancient cities of Antalya and neighboring Burdur to a wider international audience by turning tourism professionals into ambassadors for the region's rich history.

The Cultural Heritage Ambassadors Project, developed through a partnership between the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB) and Antalya Bilim University, will initially involve 48 tourism professionals from 12 hotels.

Scheduled to launch this month, the project will provide hotel employees with training on cultural heritage preservation and the historical significance of the region. The initiative will gradually expand to include staff from additional hotels.

As part of the program, tourism professionals will visit archaeological sites accompanied by experts, learn about their historical and cultural significance and share their knowledge with hotel guests.

The project covers seven ancient cities across Antalya and Burdur, spanning the civilizations of Lycia, Pamphylia and Pisidia. The sites include Phaselis, Olympos, Perge, Aspendos, Side and Termessos in Antalya, as well as Sagalassos in Burdur.

By highlighting these destinations, the initiative seeks to diversify Antalya's tourism profile, traditionally associated with its sea, sand and sun attractions, while bringing greater attention to its archaeological and cultural heritage.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), AKTOB President Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu said the project was important both for preserving the region's cultural heritage and promoting it to visitors.

He stressed that tourism employees should first become familiar with the historical values of the city where they live and earn their livelihoods.

"This is a program through which we can genuinely take ownership of our cultural heritage, not just pay lip service to it. We will visit ancient cities, learn from experts and share that knowledge with visiting tourists," Kavaloğlu said.

He added that the initiative also aims to introduce Antalya's historical wealth to Turkish and international students who visit the city for educational purposes. Hotel managers and employees will take part in visits to ancient cities to deepen their understanding of the region's history.

'We live atop a treasure'

Antalya Bilim University Faculty of Tourism Vice Dean Associate Professor Caner Ünal said cultural tourism was a major priority for the university and the region.

Noting that Antalya sits at the intersection of the ancient civilizations of Lycia, Pamphylia and Pisidia, Ünal said the project would initially focus on informing hotel managers about cultural tourism and the region's archaeological sites before taking them on guided visits.

Participants will also be encouraged to take photographs and videos during their visits. The material will be displayed in designated cultural heritage spaces to be established inside participating hotels, allowing visitors to discover the region's historical attractions even before leaving their accommodation.

"Our aim is to bring cultural heritage together with tourists. First, they will learn, then discover, experience it firsthand and help keep this heritage alive. The project will not be limited to tourism managers; all hotel employees will eventually benefit," Ünal said.

"We live atop a treasure, and we want to raise awareness of that," he added.

The region's archaeological heritage reflects centuries of settlement and cultural exchange in southwestern Anatolia. Lycia was known for its distinctive rock-cut tombs and the Lycian League, while Pamphylia flourished as an urban center during the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Further inland, Sagalassos emerged as one of ancient Pisidia's major cities and later became an important administrative center under Roman rule. Several archaeological sites in the region are also included on UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List.