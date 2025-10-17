In a mountainous area near the village of Oymaklı in the southeastern Turkish city of Adıyaman, archaeologists have uncovered grape-processing installations, cisterns, grinding stones and building foundations dating to the A.D. fourth century.

Following the discovery of several fragments considered to be of historical value, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism launched excavations that revealed a Roman-era settlement sprawling across an area of roughly 150 decares (37 acres).

Provincial Museum Director Mehmet Alkan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the site’s proximity to Kahta Castle suggests it may have served as a residential area in antiquity. He added that many of the architectural remains correspond to the Roman architectural style.

Although the walls of the structures were built with irregular stones, Alkan noted that the foundations have survived remarkably well to the present day.

Given the presence of several grape presses, he suggested that the area was likely used as a large-scale wine production center, possibly operating at an industrial capacity during the Roman era.

He said additional studies might reveal new findings and unexpected details, and a team plans to apply for the site’s official registration as a protected archaeological area.

Located nearby, Kahta Castle, formerly known as Yeni Kale, was one of the region’s most strategic fortresses during the Roman era and subsequent periods. Originally built in the Kingdom of Commagene, the fortress was strengthened during the Roman period, serving as a military and administrative hub for the area.