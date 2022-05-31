An ancient city dating back to 3,400 years ago has been found in the Tigris River in the northern Duhok province of Iraq.

"We found a 3,400-year-old ancient city in the Semel district of Duhok dating back to the Mitanni Empire's period,” Bekes Birifkani, director of historical artifacts and culture in Duhok province, told reporters Monday.

He pointed out that the area used to be inhabited until 1985 before the Mosul Dam was built in 1990 and left the area submerged underwater.

Noting that more than 2,000 historical sites have been discovered in the city so far, Birifkani said this year's excavations also yielded important results.

"Despite the thousands of years that have passed, its walls and structures that are a few meters high have not been destroyed," he said.

Hassan Ahmed, head of the Cultural Heritage Protection Agency of Iraq’s northern Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), said they have intensified their work since the beginning of the year due to the receding of the water from the Tigris River.

A general view from the ancient city found in Duhok, northern Iraq, May 30, 2022. (AA Photo)

"We are carrying out excavations here with the help of Germany's Tubingen and Freiburg universities. There are remains of many buildings in this ancient city from the Mittani Empire period. The ancient city we found is called Zahiko,” he said.

