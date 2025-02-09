Archaeologists have restored columns unearthed in the courtyard of the Roman bath in the ancient city of Stratonikeia, located in the Yatağan district of southwestern Türkiye's Muğla, enhancing the site's appeal to tourists.

Stratonikeia, listed on UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List, is known as the "city of gladiators" and one of the largest marble cities in the world.

Excavations at the site, which began in 1977, continue year-round, uncovering new artifacts and restoring historical structures from various periods, including the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine eras, as well as the Menteşe Beylik, Ottoman and Republican periods.

Professor Bilal Söğüt, head of the Stratonikeia and Lagina excavation team, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that archaeological excavation, restoration, and documentation work are ongoing in various structures within the ancient city, which was a major settlement in the Karia region.

Last year, excavations at the Roman bath focused on its palaestra, a courtyard used for physical training. "For the past two years, we have been excavating the palaestra section of the Roman bath. We uncovered 36 columns and all associated materials during last year’s excavations. Now, we have restored and re-erected the columns that were fully intact, placing their upper structures in their original positions," Söğüt said.

Visitors can now see the restored columns and architectural elements adorned with original decorative features, providing a glimpse into the grandeur of the Roman era. Söğüt noted that the excavation had revealed structural additions and modifications from the first century A.D. to the first quarter of the seventh century when the site was abandoned.

The restoration was completed as part of the "Legacy for the Future" project. "This site holds a special place within the city. It is one of three Roman baths here and among the most well-documented. We have significantly preserved its historical integrity," Söğüt added.

The excavation and restoration efforts are supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, the Turkish Historical Society, Muğla Governor’s Office, Işbank and Pamukkale University.