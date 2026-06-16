Ancient stone tablets bearing inscriptions were uncovered during landscaping work in the Midyat district of southeastern Türkiye's Mardin province, officials said Tuesday.

The discovery was made in the rural Ortaca neighborhood, where municipal crews carrying out landscaping activities noticed writings carved into several stone blocks and alerted authorities.

Following the report, gendarmerie units and teams from the Mardin Museum Directorate were dispatched to the site. Security measures were implemented while museum officials secured the artifacts for further examination.

Ancient stone tablets bearing inscriptions uncovered during landscaping work in the Midyat district, Mardin, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Preliminary assessments suggest the inscriptions may be of historical significance, although experts have not yet determined the language of the writings or the period to which they belong.

Authorities said the inscriptions appear on multiple stone blocks and could potentially be linked to historical structures in the region, which has long served as a crossroads for numerous civilizations.

A team of archaeologists, art historians and other specialists is expected to conduct a detailed study to identify the content of the inscriptions, their language and their historical context.

The artifacts will be evaluated by the Mardin Museum Directorate following the completion of scientific examinations, officials said.