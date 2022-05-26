Burana Tower, which is 71 kilometers (44 miles) from the capital of Kyrgyzstan Bishkek, is a frequent spot visited by local and foreign tourists for its history, architecture and fascinating natural beauty.

Located in today's Chuy Valley, Burana Tower has survived to this day as one of the remains of Balasagun, the capital of the Karakhanid dynasty, which is the first Turkic dynasty officially converted to Islam. According to the historical sources, the first scientific and cultural capital was founded by Bilge Kul Kadir Khan, who was known as the initial ruler of the dynasty.

The tower located on the outskirts of the Tian Shan, known as the Mountains of Heaven where Islam started to spread, functioned both as a place for the call to prayer and as a watchtower. It also sheds light on the culture and architecture of the period. It is estimated that it was around 46 meters (150 feet) high when it was first built.

Then tower was scaled down to 24 meters after being damaged by disasters in the following centuries. A narrow spiral staircase goes to the top of the tower from the entrance gate. The tower's staircase has two castellated windows for the function of illumination.

Compared to the architecture of other existing minarets built by the Karakhanid dynasty in Central Asia, the Burana Tower is thought to have been constituted first.

The round-shaped Burana Tower in Kyrgyzstan is frequently visited by local and foreign tourists for its history and architecture, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 25, 2022. (AA Photo)

The tower, the country's cultural heritage, is protected by the Kyrgyzstan government and is included in UNESCO's World Tangible Cultural Heritage List.

During the archaeological excavations around the tower, household and work tools, the remains of four tombs and baths, stone mills and balbal stones, the voluminous sculptures erected on the grave of the deceased were unearthed. Currently, the foundlings are exhibited in the Burana Tower National Archeology and Architectural Complex.

Complex director Anita Şamenova told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Burana tower functions as both a minaret and a watchtower.

Şamenova stated that the tower, built from thin fired clay bricks at the beginning of the 11th century and again decorated with brick materials, was restored twice between 1927-1928 and 1970-1974.

Reminding that the complex was established on the site of Burana Tower in 1976, Şamenova stated that the tower continues to attract great attention from local and foreign tourists and visitors.

Şamenova also pointed out that Yusuf Has Hajib, also known as Yusuf Balasaguni, was born and educated in the historical city of Balasagun, where the tower is located. Hajib is famous for his fundamental work for the Turkish language, "Kutadgu Bilig" (Blessed Knowledge).

Emphasizing the importance of the historical structures exhibited in the complex, Şamenova said she believes if the excavations are carried out in the complex once, the mysterious archaeological findings of the city of Balasagun will shed light on the history of humanity.