Excavation efforts at the Kızlan Ottoman Shipwreck off the coast of Datça in southwestern Türkiye have revealed significant artifacts related to the Ottoman Empire, shedding light on the ship's historical context.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Sunday, the excavations are part of the Blue Heritage Project and are being conducted by the Underwater Research Center (SUDEMER) at Dokuz Eylul University.

This year’s dig has unearthed crucial findings that illuminate the ship's identity and the period in which it sank. Among the discoveries are 14 muskets belonging to Janissaries, along with approximately 2,500 lead balls and exploded cannonballs, indicating the ship was involved in conflict.

Additionally, blue-painted porcelain dish sets, believed to have been produced for Islamic markets in China, suggest that the ship may have been on a special mission or diplomatic assignment. The discovery of these porcelain items in packaged form implies they were intended as gifts.

Other artifacts uncovered at the site include pipes, boxwood combs, copper vessels and ceramic jugs and jars, likely used by the ship's crew and soldiers. The presence of ceramics from the Djerba region of Tunisia hints that the ship may have originated from North Africa.

The Kızlan Shipwreck marks a historical milestone as the first excavation in Turkish waters to reveal remains of an Ottoman vessel crewed by Janissary soldiers.

Excavators have also recovered wooden pieces from the ship's stern, providing critical insights into its construction techniques. All findings indicate that the ship sank during the latter half of the 17th century following a confrontation.

The excavation is expected to conclude in 2025, promising to unveil new information that will enrich the understanding of Ottoman maritime history.