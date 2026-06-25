A historic water system at the Roman-era City Gate of Patara Ancient City, located in the Kaş district of Türkiye's Antalya, has been restored and put back into operation nearly 2,000 years after it last functioned, revealing a remarkable example of ancient engineering.

The restored system recreates a cascading “water curtain” that once impressed visitors and served as a symbol of power and prestige in the ancient city. The feature has been reactivated in accordance with its original design, highlighting the engineering heritage of one of the most important cities of the Roman period.

Excavations at Patara, ongoing since 1988, have uncovered numerous structures and artifacts dating to the Roman era. Restoration work on the City Gate, one of the city's most monumental structures, was recently completed. As part of the project, the gate’s famous water feature was brought back to life, allowing water to flow once again after nearly two millennia.

Archaeologists say water was originally transported from the Bodamya spring, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city, through a sophisticated network of channels and pipes. The system directed water to the top of the gate, where it flowed over a specially designed stone surface to create a dramatic water curtain.

“The City Gate is not merely a structure marking the city’s boundary,” said Şevket Aktaş, head of the Patara excavations and a faculty member in the Department of Archaeology at Akdeniz University. “It is also a monument dedicated to the emperor, a tool of propaganda and a water structure.”

Aktaş said Patara held a prominent position during the Roman period, serving as the capital of the Lycian League and later as the administrative center of the Roman province of Lycia-Pamphylia. During the Christian era, it retained its status as a metropolitan center.

He noted that water was essential to sustaining major ancient cities and ports, making the restoration of the City Gate’s water system one of the most significant recent conservation projects at the site. Much of the restoration work was completed in 2025.

According to Aktaş, ancient visitors would have been struck not only by the gate’s monumental architecture and statuary but also by the visual and auditory impact of the flowing water.

“To recreate that historical experience, we restored the system without damaging the structure and with all necessary approvals,” he said. “Visitors can now gain a sense of what people experienced in antiquity.”

Patara’s water supply originated from the natural spring known today as Islamlar, referred to in ancient sources as Bodamya. Water was conveyed to the city through a network of open and closed channels, bridges and aqueducts before being stored in a higher-elevation reservoir. From there, it was distributed throughout the city.

At the City Gate, water traveled through terracotta pipes along the line of the former city walls before reaching the eastern side of the structure. Lead pipes then carried it upward to the highest point of the gate, where it was redirected to the central opening and released over the stone surface, creating the curtain-like effect.

“During the Roman Imperial period, water was used not only as a necessity but also as a visual spectacle and a symbol of power,” Aktaş said.

He added that the structure combines both civil and hydraulic engineering. Water was elevated through the piping system and allowed to cascade into a basin below, creating an effect that was both functional and aesthetic.

“The system was not simply a technical solution,” Aktaş said. “It was also the product of an advanced design philosophy that brought together mathematics, engineering and the expertise of ancient builders.”

While city gates and fountains were common in ancient cities, Aktaş said the purpose of the Patara structure went beyond water storage and distribution. Instead, it transformed water into a dramatic display intended to leave a lasting impression on visitors.

“For this reason, it stands apart from an ordinary city gate and becomes a monumental water structure,” he said.