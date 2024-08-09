A pillar discovered by archaeologists at the ancient site of Göbeklitepe in Türkiye's Şanlıurfa province may be the world's oldest calendar, according to research.

A recent study published by the University of Edinburgh suggested that Göbeklitepe, a Neolithic site known for its elaborate stone pillars, may hold the earliest known record of a solar calendar.

The intricate carvings date back 12,000 years and depict a sophisticated system for tracking the time and seasons, according to Mail Online.

Analysis of V-shaped symbols carved onto the pillars indicates that each V shape could represent a single day.

Researchers have identified a calendar spanning 365 days, including 12 lunar months and an additional 11 days, suggesting an advanced understanding of time.

Notably, the summer solstice is depicted with a V symbol around the neck of a bird-like figure, possibly representing the summer constellation of that era, Mail Online reported.

This calendar may predate other known lunisolar calendars by millennia, offering insight into how early humans observed and recorded celestial events.

The carvings revealed both lunar and solar cycles, indicating a sophisticated grasp of astronomical phenomena, it added

The researchers proposed that these carvings also memorialize a significant comet strike around 10,850 BC, which likely triggered a mini ice age lasting over 1,200 years.

This event led to the extinction of numerous large species and is believed to have catalyzed shifts in agriculture and societal development in the region known as the Fertile Crescent.

One pillar at the site appears to illustrate the Taurid meteor stream, associated with regular comet fragments, and provides evidence of early date-recording methods based on precession - the wobble in the Earth's axis affecting constellation movements.

This predates similar Greek records by approximately 10,000 years, it added.

Martin Sweatman, a scientist of the University of Edinburgh's School of Engineering who led the study, suggested that Göbeklitepe's inhabitants were meticulous observers of the sky, motivated by the comet strike's impact.