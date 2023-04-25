Edirne's Selimiye Mosque, the self-proclaimed "masterpiece" of Mimar Sinan – the famous chief Ottoman architect of the 16th century – has been ongoing for nearly two years and continues today with the renovation of its dazzling dome.

The restoration, which was initiated by the General Directorate of Foundations in November 2021 in order to ensure the safe passage of the mosque into the future, and is planned to last for approximately 3.5 years, is carried out simultaneously inside and outside the structure.

After the restoration teams carefully examine every point of the work, the necessary interventions are carried out in accordance with the original. Within the scope of the works, the cement applications left over from the previous processes are cleaned and every area of the mosque is overhauled.

From the dome to the minarets, from the cloisters to the tiles, from the fountain to the garden wall, restoration work continues in every area.

The main dome reinforcement and injection works and lead coating of the courtyard domes were completed. After the main dome reinforcement was completed, teams started the lead coating process.

Due to possible rains, meticulous work was done on the dome covered with canvas. In order to prevent water from touching the dome, the program was made in line with the weather reports. From time to time, the work was stopped for a short time due to torrential rains.

The main dome's lead coating process, which is 90% complete, is expected to be finished next week.

Meanwhile, restoration work continues in other areas of the mosque which has been included on UNESCO's World Heritage List since 2011.

With the restoration, cement applications will be removed from the building, and the glass and wooden window joinery of the mosque will be completely renewed. All floor tiles will be dismantled and the original ones will be checked and if there is damage to the floor tiles, they will be repaired in line with the relevant reports.

The cementitious screed, which was determined to be used on the floor of the assembly floor, will be removed by mechanical method and taken away from the building to reveal the original floor.

Of the 264 plaster interiors inside the mosque, those made of flat glass or plexiglass in the 1983 repair will be refurbished with a stainless steel structure and a glass bottom. All white cement sills will be replaced with water-resistant gypsum (anhydrite or sugar gypsum) with stainless fittings and bottle bottoms.

The original wooden shutters and doors on the windows of the main space will be checked, especially from the lower skirts, and repairs to rot, material loss and missing parts will be made. All the wooden window joinery of the mosque, which has rotted due to atmospheric effects, will be rebuilt during the restoration.

Deteriorations in the calligraphy works will also be corrected in the restoration work.

Portland cement applications such as plasters on the domes, joint repairs, cement screed on the floors, and concrete exteriors, which were accepted as the restoration understanding of the period in the past repairs but are now considered to be completely damaging to the historical structure due to their drawbacks, will be removed from the building during the works.

The burial ground and tombs will also be handled within the scope of this repairing process.