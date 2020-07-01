A restoration of 1.6 million euro ($1,122,405) will be carried out in Sinop Fortress Prison, which was used as a prison in 1887-1999 and opened to visitors as a museum in 2000. Situated above Cape Sinop on the Black Sea coast, the historical place is one of the most important tourism centers of the city and hosts thousands of visitors, especially in the summer season.

The project committee formed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism carried out research on the former prison to plan the restoration. The building will have a completely different appearance post-restoration. The committee then visited Gov. Erol Karaömeroğlu and apprised him about the restoration of the structure. In his statement during this visit, Karaömeroğlu said that the project is very important not only for Sinop but also for the tourism of the country.

Visitors walk inside the historical prison in Sinop, northern Turkey, June 30, 2020. (AA PHOTO)

Emphasizing that they are planning to implement the project, which is supported by the European Union, as soon as possible, Karaömeroğlu stated that youth detention centers and inner fortress walls of the prison were added to the restoration project. “Restoration preparations have been continuing for a long time, and the works will start as soon as possible in the historical prison. Our goal is to protect our historical heritage and pass it on to future generations. Sinop Fortress Prison is an important center serving an average of 300,000 people annually. It, hopefully, will serve with its new appearance in the new period,” the governor continued.

He lastly informed that some parts of the prison will be closed for visitors when the works start.