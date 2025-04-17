The restoration of the ancient lighthouse at Patara, originally built by the Roman Emperor Nero, has been completed after five years of work following its destruction by natural disasters. This monumental structure is now ready to welcome visitors following extensive environmental enhancements.

In 2020, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared the year "Patara Year," sparking the restoration efforts to revive the nearly 2,000-year-old lighthouse. The project, which aimed to reconstruct the lighthouse in its original form, was executed under the supervision of the Antalya Governorship.

The 26-meter-tall lighthouse, which had been destroyed by natural disasters, underwent a meticulous restoration process. Thousands of stones uncovered during excavations around the lighthouse were carefully restored in a designated “stone hospital” before being reassembled into the structure.

The lighthouse now stands complete with its 4-meter-high podium and an inscription reading: "I am Emperor Nero. I built this lighthouse for the safety of sailors." The tower also features a dolphin relief and a dome, making it a truly remarkable monument.

With the completion of the restoration, the cranes and scaffolding that once surrounded the tower have been removed, unveiling the final version of the lighthouse. It is now waiting for the symbolic relighting of its light, which has been absent for centuries.

Lighthouse as symbol

Şevket Aktaş, the head of the Patara excavations, shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the restoration efforts were nearly complete following President Erdoğan's declaration of 2020 as "Patara Year." He explained that the restoration of the lighthouse, which had originally been commissioned by the Roman Emperor Nero to the Lycian Governor Sextus Marcus Priscus, was done with extreme attention to detail, ensuring the structure was restored as faithfully as possible.

Aktaş emphasized the importance of using original materials in the restoration, noting that the structure is not only a symbol of Nero but also a significant monument representing the ancient world. He highlighted that the lighthouse’s monumental podium is composed of 2,500 stones, making it an architectural marvel that will surely attract visitors from around the world.

Once the remaining minor details, such as the staircase leading to the podium and other environmental adjustments, are completed, the lighthouse will be open to the public. Visitors will soon be able to experience this extraordinary monument in person, and the lighthouse’s light will symbolically shine once again after centuries of darkness.

Aktaş believes that the lighthouse's reopening will draw tourists from across the globe to Patara, further cementing its place as one of the most iconic ancient sites in the world. The restoration of the Patara lighthouse not only serves as a reminder of its historical significance but also as a beacon for future generations to appreciate the cultural heritage of the ancient world.