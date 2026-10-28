On the rooftops of Safranbolu’s historic Ottoman houses, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed district in northwestern Türkiye’s Karabük, deer antlers preserve a remarkable thread of cultural memory, connecting ancient Turkish mythology and spiritual traditions with the enduring belief in protection from the evil eye.

Safranbolu preserves the architectural character and way of life of the Ottoman era, and the deer antlers adorning the roofs of its historic houses offer a glimpse into beliefs passed down through generations. Historian and author Mehmet Kütükçüoğlu told İhlas News Agency (IHA) that the antlers were traditionally placed on rooftops to protect homes from the evil eye. He noted that fires were among the greatest threats to Safranbolu’s historic houses, making the symbols of protection especially significant.

The antlers were hung as a symbol of seeking refuge in God and asking for protection, Kütükçüoğlu said. In some houses, inscriptions such as “Ya Hafız” (“O Protector”) and “Mashallah,” along with ewer and bird motifs, served a similar purpose.

Emphasizing that Safranbolu reflects not only the architectural features of the Ottoman period but also thousands of years of cultural heritage, Kütükçüoğlu said the district’s historical richness bears traces of different belief systems.

Deer antlers adorn the rooftops of historic houses and mansions in Safranbolu, Karabük, Oct. 27, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Deers as guides

Discussing the role of deer in ancient Turkish beliefs, Kütükçüoğlu explained that the animals were regarded as important intermediaries in celestial journeys and in reaching God.

“The early Turks believed they could reach God through the deer,” he said. “We know that deer were sacrificed and used in celestial journeys, but they also served as guides.”

Following the Turks’ conversion to Islam, the deer motif continued to feature in the traditions surrounding erenler – revered spiritual figures – and dervishes, Kütükçüoğlu said. Legends told in Safranbolu and its surrounding areas illustrate how these cultural traditions endured over time.

He pointed to local legends about figures known as Bahadır Gazi, Baha Gazi or Bahattin Gazi, as well as stories involving deer associated with Abdullah Efendi around the Göğeren Tomb. Tales and oral traditions involving deer are also found in Eflani, Küre-i Hadid and Çalışlar, he added.

These stories show how a shared cultural memory inherited from earlier generations continued to be preserved in different forms after the adoption of Islam, Kütükçüoğlu said. He noted that the deer motif appears in various forms across different regions, reflecting its enduring place in Turkish culture.

Deer antlers adorn the rooftops of historic houses and mansions in Safranbolu, Karabük, Oct. 27, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Enduring legends

One local legend tells how Baha Gazi had a bridge built using wood carried from Aladağ by deer, Kütükçüoğlu said. According to the tale, the animals mysteriously disappeared after villagers witnessed them transporting the wood.

When the secret was revealed, Baha Gazi set out for Aladağ and asked his wife to send a black calf after him, Kütükçüoğlu recounted. The place where the calf died is believed to be the site of Baha Gazi’s tomb.

The deer antlers on Safranbolu’s rooftops bring together these different layers of cultural heritage, Kütükçüoğlu said.